Public outrage forces Chennai Corporation to cancel move to hand over football turfs to private parties

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has dropped its plan to hand over football turfs to private parties after the move triggered widespread outrage among sports enthusiasts, public, and even from ruling DMK’s allies.

As per the resolution adopted by the Corporation Council on October 29, nine football turfs were to be handed over to contractors for maintenance, who would charge a whopping Rs 120 per person per hour – which works out to Rs 1,440 per hour for two teams with just six players each.

Facing furious opposition about all corners over the ill-advised idea, Chennai Mayor R Priya said the Corporation has decided to continue maintaining the nine football turfs and keep it free of charge for the public to access.

The decision was taken to “encourage and improve the sports skills of students and youth”, claimed Mayor Priya, who had presided over the Council meet on Tuesday where the decision was taken despite opposition from DMK allies, CPM, CPI, VCK, and also AIADMK.

“The Corporation will bear the maintenance expenses of these playgrounds,” said the Mayor.

As per the resolution that was adopted by the Council where the DMK has brute majority, the artificial turfs/playgrounds in Mullai Nagar, Vyasarpadi; Naval Hospital Road, Periamet; Thiru Vi Ka Nagar; Rangasayee in Perambur; KP Park in Pulianthope;

Dr Ambedkar playground on Mayor Sathyamurthy Salai, Chetpet; Amma Maligai, Kodambakkam Main Road; Kamakotti Nagar 6th Street; and Sholinganallur Futsal (OMR).

As per the plan, the contractor would generate Rs 2.3 crore revenue every year, of which the Corporation would get a share of Rs 93 lakh, the resolution said. That is not all. The contractor has been mandated to increase the GCC’s annual income by five per cent every year.

P Vimala of CPM, the councillor of Ward 41, said the fee of Rs 120 per hour per person was not affordable to the youngsters in the city. “The football courts are being used by the youngsters in slums. Handing them over to private contractor will stop them from playing," she said.

Protesting this, several football players turned up at Ripon Building on Tuesday to register their opposition to the move. Several football players also protested in front of Amma Maligai on Kodambakkam Main Road.

"Handing over football courts to private parties will prevent the children and youth from deprived communities of Vyasarpadi, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Chetpet, and KP Park TNUHDB from accessing the turf because they will not be able to afford Rs 120 per hour. This move destroys the dreams of young footballers from less privileged families. We request Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to intervene and save these grounds from being privatised," said Joel Shelton, a social activist.