After Marina spectacle, Air Force Day ends with traditional parade in Tambaram

CHENNAI: After the exhilarating air show over the Marina beach on Sunday which witnessed a record turnout of an estimated 15 lakh people, the Indian Air Force (IAF) Raising Day celebrations concluded with a traditional parade featuring four squadrons comprising 299 Air Warriors marching in perfect synchrony at the IAF station in Tambaram on Tuesday.

During the event, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh handed unit citations to squadrons that displayed exceptional heroism. For the year 2024, the Balakot-strikers, Number 1 Squadron—the oldest in the IAF — was honoured for its role during the Balakot air strikes. Citations were also awarded to the 126 Helicopter Unit (Featherweights), 362 TRU (Signal Unit), and the Software Development Institute (SDI).

The theme of this year’s celebration was ‘Potent, Powerful, and Self-reliant’, which was on display during the flypast. The indigenously built LCH Prachand performed low-level flying for the first time during the IAF day parade in Tambaram. Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and the ever-reliable Sukhoi-30 displayed the force’s prowess, demonstrating that it is well-equipped to tackle any adversary.

3 personnel swoon

Three IAF personnel who took part in the parade fainted on the ground, reportedly due to exhaustion. A senior officer said their condition is stable. The personnel were part of the contingent that had gathered on the parade ground for a march past, as part of the IAF's 92nd anniversary celebrations.

They swooned shortly after assembling and were about to click the heels and march. They were immediately taken on a stretcher and provided first aid.