IAF prepared to meet any contingency, says COAS during Air Force Day parade in Chennai

CHENNAI: Over the past year, global conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas war, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, internal tensions in Sudan, and rising tensions between the United States and China have made one thing clear: having the right arsenal and a strong defence manufacturing capability provides a significant upper hand. This point was emphasised by the Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh PVSM, AVSM, during his first year in charge of the force, at the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) 92nd Air Force Day celebrations held at Tambaram Air Force Station on Tuesday.

“The global security environment is in a state of constant flux, and conflicts have demonstrated the inescapable requirement of having a strong Air Force. Therefore, there is a need for the IAF to be prepared to meet any contingency that challenges our national interests,” said Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh in his address.

“Over the past year, we have made significant strides in our operational capabilities and have adapted to the ever-evolving nature of modern warfare. We need to introspect on the year that has passed, celebrate our achievements, recognise areas where we fell short, and realign ourselves to meet present and future requirements,” he further added.

After an exhilarating air show over the world's second-longest beach on Sunday and a world record, the Indian Air Force (IAF) day celebrations concluded with a traditional parade featuring a total of four squadrons comprising 299 Airmen marching in perfect synchronization.

The COAS handed unit citations to squadrons that displayed exceptional heroism upholding the ethos of IAF and for the year 2024, the Balakot-strikers, Number 1 Squadron the oldest in the IAF were honoured for its role during the Balakot air strikes. Additionally, citations were awarded to the 126 Helicopter Unit (Featherweights), 362 TRU (Signal Unit), and the Software Development Institute (SDI).

The theme of this year’s celebration was ‘Potent, Powerful, and Self-reliant’, which was on display during the flypast. The indigenously built LCH Prachand, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), performed low-level flying for the first time during the AF day parade in Tambaram. LCA Tejas and the ever-reliable Sukhoi-30 displayed the IAF’s prowess, demonstrating that it is well-equipped to tackle any adversary.

The parade is expected to be hosted by the Eastern Command in 2025 and will likely take place in Guwahati. The IAF will begin the new year with the return of Asia’s largest air show, the biennial event Aero India, in Bengaluru from February 10th to 14th.