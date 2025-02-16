After grean peas, fraudulent import of textile goods uncovered at Chennai port

CHENNAI: Days after the green peas import scam was uncovered at the Chennai port, another fraudulent activity has been detected, this one involving import of textile goods.

According to a Thanthi TV report, customs officials along with traders have been found guilty of fraudulently importing textile goods via the Chennai port.

Earlier, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths arrested additional commissioner of customs, sea port, Sathish Kumar, and three others for facilitating the import of green peas worth over Rs 2 crore, a restricted item at the Chennai port.

As per regulations, green peas can be imported to Chennai only via the Kolkata port while this batch was brought here directly from Dubai.

