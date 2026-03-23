After double dip, gold price rebounds Rs 5,360 in Chennai on March 23, 2026

CHENNAI: Hours after gold fell by 7,600, it increased by Rs 5,360 per sovereign in the evening session on Monday (March 23).
In the morning, the shiny metal plummeted by Rs 5,360 per sovereign, then at noon, it plunged by a further Rs 2,240.
Now, after the evening rise, 22-carat gold is trading for Rs 1,06,720 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 13,340 per gram, marking an increase of Rs 670.
Since March 12, gold prices have been on a free fall amid the ongoing war in West Asia, and the March 18 US Federal Reserve decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.5-3.75%.
Silver prices increased by Rs 15 in the evening session, selling for Rs 250 (Rs 2,50,000 per kg) on March 23. During the morning session, silver was priced at Rs 235.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 65,840 per sovereign (Rs 8,230 per gram) on March 23, 2025, to Rs 1,06,720 per sovereign (Rs 13,340 per gram) on March 23, 2026, evening, marking an increase of Rs 40,880 or about 62.08%.
March 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,620 per gram
March 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,950 per gram
March 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,900 per gram
March 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,570 per gram
March 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650 per gram
March 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
March 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
March 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265
March 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275
March 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280