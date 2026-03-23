After double dip, gold price rebounds Rs 5,360 in Chennai on March 23, 2026

In the morning, the shiny metal plummeted by Rs 5,360 per sovereign, then at noon, it plunged by a further Rs 2,240.

Now, after the evening rise, 22-carat gold is trading for Rs 1,06,720 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 13,340 per gram, marking an increase of Rs 670.

Since March 12, gold prices have been on a free fall amid the ongoing war in West Asia, and the March 18 US Federal Reserve decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.5-3.75%.