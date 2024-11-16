After doctor stabbing incident, patient dies at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital; kin allege negligence

CHENNAI: The Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital (KCSSH) at Guindy here, where a senior oncologist on duty was stabbed by the son of a woman patient who underwent treatment for cancer for nearly six months two days ago, was caught in another turmoil Friday after a 31-year-old man died there and his kin took to protest alleging medical negligence.

The deceased, Vignesh (33), was admitted with severe abdominal pain and renal issues.

He was earlier taken to a private hospital but referred to KCSSH.

Upon admission, KCSSH doctors did the preliminary investigations which revealed that his pancreas and both kidneys were damaged.

It was reported that the renal failure had occurred due to his drinking habit.

He was also diagnosed with Hypothyroidism Hashimotos, a thyroid disorder.

The doctors evaluated his condition and explained his medical condition to his father, wife, brother and sister.

The doctors had obtained the consent of the family for the implant of a tube through the mouth to allow artificial ventilation as Vignesh complained of breathing difficulty at around 1 am.

The family had granted consent but he did not respond well to the treatment and breathed his last at 9.18 am.

His body was later handed over to the family.

However, the family members alleged medical negligence and demanded that the issue be investigated.

Parthiban, the elder brother of the patient said the hospital authorities did not provide adequate treatment to his brother.

"He was fine until a few days ago. He had walked on his own to enter the hospital and a day after hospitalisation, they declared him dead. How is it possible? We want justice," he said.