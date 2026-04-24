After assurances, RWAs partially withdraw poll boycott in Chennai

CHENNAI: Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Perungudi, Pallavaram and Iyyapanthangal, which had earlier called for a boycott over civic grievances, withdrew their boycott decision on polling day following assurances from officials, leading to improved voter turnout across these areas.
While RWAs in Perungudi and Iyyapanthangal called off the boycott after last-minute interventions, the Pallavaram Residents’ Welfare Association went ahead with a partial boycott, with a section of residents abstaining from voting.
In Iyyapanthangal, residents of 4th Main Road, VGN Nagar, had announced a boycott citing a 13-year delay in relaying their road. They had formally communicated their decision to senior officials, including the Election Commission and district administration. However, the boycott was withdrawn after local authorities offered assurances.
“After the announcement, we received verbal assurances from the Kundrathur BDO. We insisted on written confirmation from the panchayat president for relaying the road. Once we got that, we withdrew the boycott,” said Senthil, a resident.
Similarly, the Kamaraj Nagar Residents Welfare Association had announced a boycott on April 9 over long-pending patta issues. Residents said their applications filed under the 2008 Innocent Buyer Scheme had remained unresolved for over 15 years despite repeated representations to successive governments.
“Our boycott call drew the government’s attention. The executive committee met and unanimously decided to withdraw it and vote,” said M Michael Aruldhas, president of the association.
In Pallavaram, however, the Residents’ Welfare Association maintained a partial boycott. The protest was triggered by the neglect of the two-acre Ramasamy Chetty pond, which residents said has been encroached upon and turned into a dumping yard despite a High Court order for restoration.
“Over 200 residents remained firm on boycotting, while others chose to vote,” said SP Gandhi, president of the association, claiming some voters were influenced by political parties.