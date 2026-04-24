After assurances, RWAs partially withdraw poll boycott in Chennai

While RWAs in Perungudi and Iyyapanthangal called off the boycott after last-minute interventions, the Pallavaram Residents’ Welfare Association went ahead with a partial boycott, with a section of residents abstaining from voting.

In Iyyapanthangal, residents of 4th Main Road, VGN Nagar, had announced a boycott citing a 13-year delay in relaying their road. They had formally communicated their decision to senior officials, including the Election Commission and district administration. However, the boycott was withdrawn after local authorities offered assurances.