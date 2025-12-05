After 4 days of rain, sunny skies for Chennai today

CHENNAI: After the four consecutive days of intermittent heavy to moderate rain, the city will experience a bright morning on Friday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) had forecast yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area over the north Tamilnadu coast, weakened into a low-pressure area at 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

Further, it became less marked at 8.30 am on December 4 (Thursday). The associated cyclonic circulation has also become less marked.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry areas on Friday.

Upto December 10, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry areas.

The city will get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, and lightning is likely. The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, and the minimum temperature will dip to 25°C.

The RMC also shared the rainfall data, recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday. The highest amount of rainfall was received in Senthurai (Ariyalur) with 32.5 mm, followed by 14.3 mm in Pallikarani, 13.4 mm in Meenambakam, 12.5 mm in Ennore Port, 17 mm in Nungambakkam, 16.4 mm in Taramani, and 16 mm in Puzhal.

Kanniyakuamri recorded the maximum temperature in the state with 32.2°C, and Dharmapuri recorded the lowest minimum temperature with 21.5°C in the plains of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.