After 14 months, MRTS service between Chennai Beach and Velachery set to resume from October 29

CHENNAI: MRTS services between Velachery-Chennai Beach-Velachery are all set to resume on October 29 after a 14-month suspension, an official release stated.

The suburban train services were temporarily suspended on August 23 last year to facilitate the construction of the fourth line railway project between Chennai Egmore and Chennai Beach MRTS stations. During the suspension, trains were operating only between Velachery-Chintadripet-Velachery, forcing people to use MTC buses to reach Chennai Central.

The railway project missed several deadlines due to various issues. It was supposed to be completed within seven months.

It is expected to help decongest the Dr MGR Chennai Central and allow for mail and express trains to operate from Egmore and Tambaram.

Rs 274.20 crore was sanctioned for executing the fourth line project which covers a distance of 4.3 km. Work on it began in September 2023.





EMU trains new schedule







