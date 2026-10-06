Aerosols can sharpen Chennai flood forecasts, finds IIT-Madras study

The study, published in Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences, examined the extreme rainfall and flooding event in Chennai on December 1, 2015, to assess how aerosol-cloud interactions influence rainfall and how those changes propagate through runoff, reservoir inflows and flood inundation.

The research brought together scientists from IIT-Madras; GFZ Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences, Germany; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA); and Kathmandu University, Nepal. The team included Oscar Paul, N Nithila Devi, Rakesh Teja Konduru, Soumendra Nath Kuiry, Kundan Lal Shrestha, and Chandan Sarangi.