IIT Madras develops framework to assess climate risks along Indian coast

India's long coastline supports major ports, fishing harbours, power plants, industries, urban settlements and sensitive ecosystems. Increasing climate variability and the growing frequency of extreme events pose risks to infrastructure and livelihoods, making robust, evidence-based adaptation essential.

A release from the institution on Wednesday said the research was undertaken at IIT Madras' Centre of Excellence on Climate Change Impacts on Coastal Infrastructure and Adaptation Strategies, supported by the Department of Science and Technology.

The interdisciplinary Centre brings together expertise in climate science, coastal engineering, water resources and environmental engineering.