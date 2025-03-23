Additional water tanks to meet water demand in Chennai

CHENNAI: To meet the growing drinking water needs of the city residents and as part of the summer management, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) will deploy additional water tankers on a contract basis.

According to Metro Water Board sources, the water manager has started ascertaining the drinking water requirements and is taking steps to meet the shortcomings. Compared to last March, the water consumption is higher this year and subsequently, water distribution enhanced this year. Further, on a contract basis, 30 MLD of drinking water per day are delivered through 450 trucks. The water tanker lorries make 3,500-3,800 trips daily, also the booking had increased.

The metro water department will decide the fare of the tanker and has decided to operate the tankers that are below five years old to avoid water leakages and late arrivals.