Actor’s Mansoor Ali Khan's son among seven arrested for ganja peddling

CHENNAI: The city police on Wednesday arrested seven more youths, including actor Mansoor Ali Khan's son, for alleged links with ganja peddlers and seized 4 grams of OG ganja and seven phones from them. The latest arrests were in continuation of the arrests of ten persons, including college students, a month ago for the possession of LSD stamps, MDMA pills and other narcotic substances.

Police said Khan's son, Alikhan Thuklaq (25) was not directly involved in peddling but had acted as a conduit.

Along with Thuklaq, police arrested six of his accomplices, Mohammed Riyaz Ali (22), S Yukesh (28), Syed Jagi (22), Fazil Ahmed (26) - all from Pudupet, M Santhosh Kumar (26) and A Kumaran (27) of Nungambakkam.

Last month, the police arrested five students of a private engineering college and seized 94 Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, 48 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets, and 700 gm of ganja from them.

According to an official statement from the city police, the accused got acquainted through Reddit and identified buyers there and sold them drugs.

The police first picked up R Karthikeyan (21) and found him in possession of 17 LSD stamps and 3 grams of OG kush ganja, one of the most uplifting cannabis strains available.

The market rates for a gram of the narcotic substance ranges from Rs 1000- Rs 2000. Based on inputs provided by Karthikeyan, a special team arrested four other students, Arvind Balaji (20) of Mandaveli, D Vatsal (21) of Guduvanchery, A Aaruni (20) and S Thrishan Sampath of Maraimalai Nagar.