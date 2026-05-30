Actor-racer Ajith Kumar’s mother Mohini passes away in Chennai

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mohini, passed away in Chennai on Saturday (May 30) due to age-related ailments. She was 85.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the last rites are scheduled to be held at Ajith Kumar’s residence in Palavakkam, Chennai.
Ajith, who is currently in Dubai, is expected to return to Chennai following the demise of his mother.
Following her demise, DMK chief MK Stalin poured condolences.
In a post on X, Stalin said he was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Mohini Mani, whom he described as the mother of his 'dear brother' Ajith Kumar.
Stalin said he had no words to console Ajith Kumar, who was grieving the loss of the mother who gave him life and took joy in watching him achieve great heights.
It may be recalled that Ajith's father passed away in 2023 at the age of 84.