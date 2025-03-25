Actor Parthiban praises TN Guv Ravi for holding up Tamil culture

CHENNAI: Actor Parthiban expressed his deep respect for Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday, praising his efforts to preserve and promote Tamil culture.

According to a Maalaimalar report, speaking at an event organized for World Tuberculosis Day, which was presided over by Governor Ravi, Parthiban, who was a special guest at the occasion, shared his appreciation for the cultural atmosphere at Raj Bhavan, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The actor recalled his experience upon entering Raj Bhavan, where he heard Tamil songs playing and saw a traditional 'kuthuvilakku' (lamp) lit in honor of Tamil culture.

Parthiban also mentioned that he offered some Tamil books to the Governor, further celebrating the state's heritage.

Impressed by the Governor's enthusiasm for Tamil, Parthiban shared, "When I asked if I could interact with the Governor in Tamil, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that he is learning the language and would be happy to converse in it."

The actor said he thoroughly enjoyed his meeting with Governor Ravi, describing it as an experience that made him admire the Governor’s personality even more. "I am looking forward to meeting him again and engaging in activities that he initiates in the future," Parthiban added.