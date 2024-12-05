Actor Mansoor Ali Khan's son confirmed to have used ganja; seven arrested in drug link case

CHENNAI: Actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s son, Tughlaq Ali Khan, has confirmed to have used ganja, according to a medical report.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the report revealed that a urine test conducted on Ali Khan tested positive for ganja, while substances like methamphetamine and cocaine were not detected.

This comes amid a series of arrests related to narcotic substances.

On Wednesday, the city police arrested seven individuals, including Ali Khan, for alleged links to ganja peddling.

Police seized 4 grams of ganja and seven mobile phones during the operation.

These arrests are part of an ongoing crackdown that began a month ago when ten people, including college students, were arrested for possessing LSD stamps, MDMA pills, and other drugs.

The police confirmed that Tughlaq Ali Khan (25), although not directly involved in drug distribution, had acted as a conduit in the network.

Along with Ali Khan, six others were arrested: Mohammed Riyaz Ali (22), S Yukesh (28), Syed Jagi (22), Fazil Ahmed (26) – all from Pudupet; and M Santhosh Kumar (26) and A Kumaran (27) from Nungambakkam.