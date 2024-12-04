Actor Mansoor Ali Khan's son, Ali Khan Tughlaq, arrested for links with drug traffickers

CHENNAI: Ali Khan Tughlaq, the son of actor Mansoor Ali Khan, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with drug trafficking activities.

According to Thanthi TV reports, he was taken into custody following an investigation conducted by the Thirumangalam police, who had interrogated him throughout yesterday (Tuesday).

The arrest comes after police received information linking Tughlaq to individuals involved in the marijuana trade, who were recently apprehended.

Police had previously arrested 10 people, including college students, in connection with the drug trafficking network. Among those detained were individuals such as Seyad Saki, Mohammed Riyas Ali, and Faisal Ahmed.

The investigation led to the arrest of Ali Khan Tughlaq, along with three other individuals. All four are now in police custody for further questioning.