Acting DGP Venkataraman hospitalised; angiogram awaited

CHENNAI: Acting Director General of Police G Venkataraman was rushed to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital (KCSSH) in Guindy on Tuesday after he complained of severe chest pain.

Initial assessments suggested a possible cardiac event, prompting doctors to admit him for further evaluation.

Hospital sources said that an angiogram procedure is yet to be performed, as the medical team is currently stabilising the senior officer and conducting preliminary tests. His exact condition will be known only after the angiogram, they added.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian visited KCSSH to personally review the situation. He spoke to the treating doctors and inquired about the DGP’s health status and the line of treatment being planned.

An official medical bulletin detailing the DGP’s condition and the next steps in treatment is expected to be released later in the day.