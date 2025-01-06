Gnanasekaran detained under Goondas Act for Anna University student’s sexual assault

CHENNAI: The accused arrested for the sexual assault of the Anna University student has been detained under the Goondas Act based on the recommendation of the Special Investigation Team probing the case currently.

Gnanasekaran was arrested on December 25 in connection to the assault by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP). A police source said he had been detained under the Goondas Act thrice in other cases.

The assault incident happened on the evening of December 23 when the victim was with her friend inside the campus. Gnanasekaran allegedly The victim then lodged a police complaint with the Kotturpuram AWPS and the POSH committee of the university.

The incident has created a political storm in the state, with opposition parties crying foul and blaming the government for the incident seeking a detailed probe into the sexual assault. The case was in the limelight after the FIR became available online due to certain ‘technical glitches.’

On December 28, the Madras High Court ordered the formation of a SIT consisting of female IPS officers to probe the case. The team currently handles the case.