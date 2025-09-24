Accumulation of sand on roads poses fall risk for motorists in Chennai

CHENNAI: The unchecked accumulation of sand and debris across several neighborhoods in Chennai has become a cause for concern among motorists, as it poses a significant risk of accidents.

According to a report in The Hindu, local residents of areas like Anna Nagar, Pudupet, and Perambur have urged civic authorities to address the issue before the monsoon season begins.

Following this, GCC officials said they have identified specific stretches, including Ambedkar Salai and a few roads in Shastri Nagar and KK Nagar, for redesign. They also plan to create concrete surfaces to facilitate easier cleaning of sand and debris.

Experts noted that it is the responsibility of the GCC to maintain road margins, which includes regular cleaning and sweeping to remove dust and debris that accumulate on the roads.