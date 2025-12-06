Accessibility Lapses Cited: KNK Road pedestrian plaza only for able-bodied

CHENNAI: Disability rights groups have raised concerns that their inputs were not being reflected in the ongoing Khader Nawaz Khan (KNK) Road Pedestrian Plaza project, alleging that stakeholder consultations held by the civic body were largely symbolic.

With the pedestrian plaza still under construction, activists pointed out several basic accessibility requirements, which were flagged months ago, continue to be missing in the site’s design.

According to the Disability Rights Alliance’s (DRA) audit, the stretch has several accessibility lapses. The footpath is raised by only 25 mm instead of the standard 150 mm, offering very little protection if a vehicle veers off the road. Gratings have also been laid parallel to the direction of movement, which can trap a blind person’s cane or a wheelchair’s front wheels.

“Take the idea of laying cobblestone instead of a tar road. Yes, it gives greater novelty but look into the practicality. When it rains, it accumulates a lot of dirt and grime and it’s difficult to keep it clean,” said Vaishnavi Jayakumar, member of DRA. “Many such elements are already finished and may be difficult to correct.”

The group also pointed to the bollard arrangement, noting that the rows were not crash-rated and leaves only a single narrow gap for wheelchair access. “This affects both safety and usability even before the plaza is completed,” she added.

The high-profile project in one of the city’s most upscale commercial corridors – KNK Road in Nungambakkam – has the city’s best-known lifestyle retail outlets, high-end boutiques, restaurants and cafes. In September 2023, the Chennai Corporation took up a Rs 19.8-crore makeover under the Chennai Complete Streets programme. The roads are being reshaped into a pedestrian-friendly plaza with wider walkways, bollards, planters, street furniture, intended to create walkable, aesthetic public spaces in busy commercial zones.

However, disability groups lament the impossibility of these goals if the basic needs of ‘at risk’ pedestrians were not embedded into the design before the project is completed. They have cited past examples, including T Nagar’s pedestrian plaza, where accessibility gaps identified during construction reportedly remain unresolved even years after opening.

With KNK Road in its final construction stage, disability groups have sought a fresh review and corrective action before the stretch is opened to the public. The civic body has yet to respond to these concerns.