Absconding suspect in elderly Thirukazhukundram woman's murder held, gold recovered

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday arrested a fugitive suspect in connection with the murder of an elderly woman near Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district following a theft, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The victim, 70-year-old Kanniyammal from Bommarajapuram near Kalpakkam, had been living alone and running a tiffin stall after her husband's death ten years ago. Her five children, all married, live elsewhere.

On September 16, unidentified assailants broke into her home and slashed her throat and made away with her 2 sovereign gold chain.

Three days after Kanniyammal's murder, the Sathurangapattinam police registered a case and arrested four suspects Sachin, Prakash, Rajesh, and Prabhakaran.

Another accused, Pradeep, who was absconding, was apprehended on Saturday, and following his confession, the stolen jewellery was recovered, police said.