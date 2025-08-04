Absconding jewellery fraud duo nabbed in Jaipur after 5 months

CHENNAI: A brother duo from Rajasthan was nabbed by the city police for defrauding a Sowcarpet-based jeweller of 603 grams of gold and silver articles.

A tip-off led the special team of Elephant Gate police to brothers Mukesh Ranka Ratanlal Jain (42) and Manish Ranka Ratanlal Jain (33) to Jaipur.

The case was registered in February, leading to a lookout by the police, but the duo had managed to stay under the radar for five months.

According to the police, the brothers also ran a jewellery shop in Sowcarpet and had borrowed jewels on credit from Dilkush Jain (50), the complainant, promising to return them within a week.

When the complainant had called them over the phone after a week, they promised to come to his store within the hour, but they switched off their phones and fled.

Dilkush Jain filed a complaint with the Elephant Gate police, seeking action to retrieve the stolen property. A special crime branch team, led by an inspector from the Elephant Gate police station, traced the suspects to Jaipur and, with the assistance of local police, Mukesh and Manish were arrested on August 2.

They were produced before a magistrate in Jaipur, after which a transit warrant was obtained. They were brought to the city, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

The police have recovered 123 grams of gold, 87 grams of silver jewellery, Rs 2.05 lakh in cash, and two mobile phones from the duo. The police are on the lookout for another suspect, Sunil Ranka and the remaining jewellery.