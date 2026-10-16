Aayudha Pooja holidays travel guide: Special buses from Chennai, boarding points and routes

CHENNAI: People travelling from Chennai to their hometowns for Ayudha Pooja and the extended holiday can board special buses from designated locations across the city.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Department has announced bus services from five locations to help passengers travel with less hassle during the holiday rush.
The Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam will handle buses to several destinations through the Tindivanam route, as well as major cities and towns across Tamil Nadu.
Passengers can board buses to the following destinations:
*.Via Tindivanam: Villupuram, Ulundurpet, Virudhachalam, Tittakudi, Tirukoilur, Kallakurichi, Salem and Coimbatore.
*.Via Tindivanam to the Cuddalore region: Panruti, Neyveli, Vadalur, Chidambaram and Kattumannarkoil.
*.Puducherry and Cuddalore region: Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram.
*.Southern Tamil Nadu: Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Sengottai.
*.Other destinations: Dindigul, Palani and Pollachi.
Passengers travelling to these destinations should confirm the relevant platform and departure details at the terminal before boarding.
A temporary bus stand near the CMDA Climate Park at Kilambakkam will operate services via Guindy.
Buses from this location will connect passengers to:
*.Tiruvannamalai
*.Polur
*.Chetpet
*.Vandavasi
Passengers travelling to these towns should check whether their bus departs from the temporary stand rather than the main Kilambakkam terminal.
The temporary bus stand at Maraimalai Nagar will operate on a trial basis, with services to key destinations in the Cauvery delta region.
Buses will connect passengers to:
*.Kumbakonam
*.Nagapattinam
*.Thanjavur
Free connecting buses will operate between the MTC bus terminus at Kilambakkam and the temporary bus stand at Maraimalai Nagar, helping passengers reach their boarding point.
The Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Terminus at Koyambedu will handle buses to destinations along the East Coast Road (ECR), as well as several towns and cities in northern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.
ECR route
Passengers can board buses to:
*.Puducherry
*.Cuddalore
*.Chidambaram
*.Mayiladuthurai
*.Nagapattinam
*.Velankanni
Other routes
Buses to the following destinations will also operate from Koyambedu:
*.Kancheepuram
*.Vellore
*.Hosur
*.Bengaluru
*.Tiruttani
*.Tirupati
Passengers should check their ticket and bus details to ensure they reach the correct terminal.
With special buses operating from multiple locations, choosing the correct boarding point is important to avoid last-minute confusion during the holiday rush.
*.Kilambakkam: Southern and western Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Tirunelveli, Salem and Coimbatore.
*.Temporary Kilambakkam stand: Tiruvannamalai, Polur, Chetpet and Vandavasi via Gingee.
*.Maraimalai Nagar: Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur.
*.Koyambedu: ECR destinations, including Puducherry and Velankanni, along with Vellore, Bengaluru and Tirupati.
Before starting your journey, verify your boarding location, bus timings and ticket details with the transport department. Reaching the correct terminal well ahead of departure can help you avoid unnecessary delays during the festive travel rush.