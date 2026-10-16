Chennai

Aayudha Pooja holidays travel guide: Special buses from Chennai, boarding points and routes

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Department has announced bus services from five locations to help passengers travel with less hassle during the holiday rush.
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CHENNAI: People travelling from Chennai to their hometowns for Ayudha Pooja and the extended holiday can board special buses from designated locations across the city.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Department has announced bus services from five locations to help passengers travel with less hassle during the holiday rush.

1. Kilambakkam bus terminus: Buses to southern western Tamil Nadu

The Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam will handle buses to several destinations through the Tindivanam route, as well as major cities and towns across Tamil Nadu.

Passengers can board buses to the following destinations:

*.Via Tindivanam: Villupuram, Ulundurpet, Virudhachalam, Tittakudi, Tirukoilur, Kallakurichi, Salem and Coimbatore.

*.Via Tindivanam to the Cuddalore region: Panruti, Neyveli, Vadalur, Chidambaram and Kattumannarkoil.

*.Puducherry and Cuddalore region: Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram.

*.Southern Tamil Nadu: Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Sengottai.

*.Other destinations: Dindigul, Palani and Pollachi.

Passengers travelling to these destinations should confirm the relevant platform and departure details at the terminal before boarding.

2. Temporary Kilambakkam bus stand: Buses via Guindy

A temporary bus stand near the CMDA Climate Park at Kilambakkam will operate services via Guindy.

Buses from this location will connect passengers to:

*.Tiruvannamalai

*.Polur

*.Chetpet

*.Vandavasi

Passengers travelling to these towns should check whether their bus departs from the temporary stand rather than the main Kilambakkam terminal.

3. Maraimalai Nagar temporary bus stand: Buses to the delta region

The temporary bus stand at Maraimalai Nagar will operate on a trial basis, with services to key destinations in the Cauvery delta region.

Buses will connect passengers to:

*.Kumbakonam

*.Nagapattinam

*.Thanjavur

Free connecting buses will operate between the MTC bus terminus at Kilambakkam and the temporary bus stand at Maraimalai Nagar, helping passengers reach their boarding point.

4. Koyambedu bus terminus: Buses to ECR, Vellore and Bengaluru

The Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Terminus at Koyambedu will handle buses to destinations along the East Coast Road (ECR), as well as several towns and cities in northern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.

ECR route

Passengers can board buses to:

*.Puducherry

*.Cuddalore

*.Chidambaram

*.Mayiladuthurai

*.Nagapattinam

*.Velankanni

Other routes

Buses to the following destinations will also operate from Koyambedu:

*.Kancheepuram

*.Vellore

*.Hosur

*.Bengaluru

*.Tiruttani

*.Tirupati

Passengers should check their ticket and bus details to ensure they reach the correct terminal.

5. Check your boarding point before leaving home

With special buses operating from multiple locations, choosing the correct boarding point is important to avoid last-minute confusion during the holiday rush.

*.Kilambakkam: Southern and western Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Tirunelveli, Salem and Coimbatore.

*.Temporary Kilambakkam stand: Tiruvannamalai, Polur, Chetpet and Vandavasi via Gingee.

*.Maraimalai Nagar: Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur.

*.Koyambedu: ECR destinations, including Puducherry and Velankanni, along with Vellore, Bengaluru and Tirupati.

Before starting your journey, verify your boarding location, bus timings and ticket details with the transport department. Reaching the correct terminal well ahead of departure can help you avoid unnecessary delays during the festive travel rush.

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