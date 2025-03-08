Begin typing your search...

    Aavin women welfare society organises the 23rd women's day celebrations in Chennai

    The children of Aavin employees who scored high marks in 10th and 12th classes and Aavin women employees and others were honoured during the event.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 March 2025 5:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-08 00:00:02  )
    Aavin women welfare society organises the 23rd womens day celebrations in Chennai
    X

    Aavin Factory

    CHENNAI: Aavin women welfare society organised the 23rd Women's Day celebrations here in Chennai. Aavin managing director A Annadurai, DGP and chief vigilance officer Rajeev Kumar were present for the event.

    Rajeev Kumar spoke about women's empowerment and about the power to take decisions as the first step towards it during the inaugural session. The children of Aavin employees who scored high marks in 10th and 12th classes and Aavin women employees and others were honoured during the event.

    AavinAavin workersWomens DayWomens Day celebrations
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X