Aavin women welfare society organises the 23rd women's day celebrations in Chennai

CHENNAI: Aavin women welfare society organised the 23rd Women's Day celebrations here in Chennai. Aavin managing director A Annadurai, DGP and chief vigilance officer Rajeev Kumar were present for the event.

Rajeev Kumar spoke about women's empowerment and about the power to take decisions as the first step towards it during the inaugural session. The children of Aavin employees who scored high marks in 10th and 12th classes and Aavin women employees and others were honoured during the event.