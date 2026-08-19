Tamil Nadu government unveils Chennai to Puducherry elevated coastal road, ferry service

Making the announcements in the Assembly, PWD and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the government would take up a series of projects to improve connectivity between industrial centres, ports, tourist destinations and major cities.

The proposed Chennai-Mamallapuram-Puducherry coastal elevated road will be developed in phases. The project is aimed at reducing travel time along the coast and providing faster connectivity to industrial centres, tourist destinations, ports and urban areas. A feasibility study for the project had been sanctioned in 2025-26, but further progress was pending. The government said steps would now be taken to expedite the studies and other technical work.