AAI staff dies by suicide at Chennai airport, investigation underway

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old employee of Airports Authority of India, Nirmala, was found dead at the Chennai airport on Thursday morning.

She was working as superintendent in the telecommunication department of the airport and was due to retire in five months.

Nirmala had died by suicide in her office room at the domestic terminal of the airport.

Her colleagues became suspicious when she didn't come out of her room even after her shift ended.

They informed the officials of airport authorities, who broke open the door and found her body.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of death.

Initial reports suggest that Nirmala was under stress due to the recent death of her brother, to whom she was very close.

However, the police are also looking into other possible reasons, including work-related stress or pressure.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Nirmala's death, police said.