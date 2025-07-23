AAI officials inspect Chennai airport Phase 2 expansion works

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials from Delhi, led by chairman Vipin Kumar, visited Chennai airport to inspect the ongoing Phase 2 expansion work. The officials have directed the project team to speed up construction with the aim of achieving full operational readiness by March 2026.

Phase 2 expansion, at Rs 1,207 crore, is designed to handle the surge in passenger traffic. The annual passenger footfall, which was around 2.2 crore in 2015, is nearing 3.5 crore, and is expected to increase further. Sources said the plan is to ready the terminal for public use by March 2026.

AAI chairman Vipin Kumar, who also held a meeting with engineers and airport officials, emphasised the importance of sticking to the deadline. He also stressed that the new terminal must prioritise passenger comfort and align with global aviation standards. He further encouraged the incorporation of additional smart and modern features to position Chennai airport as a benchmark for international airports in India.

Once Phase 2 is completed, the Chennai Airport will function with four terminals, T1 through T4 and will be equipped to handle over 3.5 crore passengers a year and more than 500 aircraft movements daily.