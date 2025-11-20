AAI gives 15-minute free pick-up, drop-off window for special passengers at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced a 15-minute free pick-up and drop-off window for vehicles transporting disabled persons, senior citizens, patients, and pregnant women in the Chennai airport, effective from Thursday.

Parking fee will not be charged for any vehicle ferrying such passengers that enters and exits the airport within 15 minutes. While the existing 10-minute free access for all vehicles remains in force, this new rule provides an additional five minutes exclusively for vehicles assisting vulnerable travellers. If a vehicle exceeds the 15-minute limit, the standard Rs 85 fee for the first 30 minutes will apply.

The move comes after repeated complaints from passengers, who said the 10-minute window was insufficient for assisting disabled travellers, elderly passengers, the unwell, and pregnant women. Many pointed out that rushing such passengers during drop-off and pick-up often caused distress. Numerous petitions were submitted to AAI and Chennai airport officials requesting more time.

To ensure that eligible vehicles are identified, a special pass will be issued at the airport's entry toll gate. Drivers must inform toll staff that they are carrying a priority passenger, after which they will receive both the regular computer-generated entry slip and a special identification card. This pass must be returned at the exit toll gate.

Meanwhile, several passengers complained that the heavy traffic congestion inside the airport, especially during late-night and early-morning hours when international flights operate, makes it difficult for vehicles to exit within the allotted time. Citing this, they urged the authorities to deploy additional personnel to manage congestion and to also consider extending the free period to 20 minutes for priority passengers.

The new system is now in effect across both domestic and international terminals and applies equally to all vehicle categories, including private cars and taxis.