AAI defends lift capacity at Chennai airport’s multi-level parking

The lift cores have been strategically arranged in clusters of two or three, depending on passenger movement patterns and service requirements, AAI said.

The East MLCP has 7 lifts of varying capacities. Lifts 1, 2 and 5 can each accommodate 29 persons (1,972 kg). Lifts 3 and 4 can each carry 24 persons (1,632 kg), while lifts 6 and 7 can accommodate 15 persons each (1,020 kg). The West MLCP has 8 lifts. Lifts 11 and 12 can each accommodate 29 persons (1,972 kg). Lifts 9, 10, 14 and 15 can each carry 24 persons (1,632 kg). Lifts 8 and 13 are service lifts (680 kg each), which have also been extended for passenger movement.