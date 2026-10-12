AAI defends lift capacity at Chennai airport’s multi-level parking

CHENNAI: In response to the report, “Passengers cry foul over cramped lifts at airport’s multi-level parking”, published in DT Next on October 10, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that the lifts at the East and West multi-level car parking (MLCP) facilities had been designed to accommodate passengers, trolleys and baggage while enabling movement between different levels.
The lift cores have been strategically arranged in clusters of two or three, depending on passenger movement patterns and service requirements, AAI said.
The East MLCP has 7 lifts of varying capacities. Lifts 1, 2 and 5 can each accommodate 29 persons (1,972 kg). Lifts 3 and 4 can each carry 24 persons (1,632 kg), while lifts 6 and 7 can accommodate 15 persons each (1,020 kg). The West MLCP has 8 lifts. Lifts 11 and 12 can each accommodate 29 persons (1,972 kg). Lifts 9, 10, 14 and 15 can each carry 24 persons (1,632 kg). Lifts 8 and 13 are service lifts (680 kg each), which have also been extended for passenger movement.
AAI said the East MLCP’s lifts had passenger and weight capacities comparable to those in the West MLCP, with some accommodating up to 29 persons. Therefore, the blanket assertion that the lifts in the East block were narrow and unsuitable for passengers travelling with luggage did not accurately reflect the capacities of the facilities provided, it said.
Passengers arriving at terminals 2 and 4 can also board taxis from the ground floor of the West MLCP, providing an alternative for onward travel, AAI added.