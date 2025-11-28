A wonder-filled escapade

Chennai is all set to trade its everyday pace for a rush of pure, unfiltered thrill as Wonderla prepares to open its gates in the city for the first time. Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the park on December 1, with it opening to the public on December 2. It is located in Thaiyur.

After signing an MoU in 2015, the park faced various delays in its early stages, including the waiving of local body tax and setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The plan was revived again in 2022. We aimed to bring the best to Chennai, and this will be the most premium amusement park we have built so far,” says Arun K Chittilappilly, managing director and executive chairman. Previously, Wonderla has been established in Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar.

Spanning 50 acres, the park was constructed with a substantial budget of ₹611 crore. It is designed to be accessible for people with disabilities and senior citizens. Key facilities include premium lockers, souvenir shops featuring products from local artisans, a prayer room, restaurants, hygienic toilets, a baby nursing room, and more.

Speaking to DT Next, Arun believes that it is essential for big cities to have big entertainment zones. “We had good footfalls from people in Tamil Nadu at our Kochi and Bengaluru parks. As a tribute to the city and its culture, we incorporated Tamil-style architecture,” he adds. Families, adventure enthusiasts, and weekend explorers now have a new destination where time slows down, hearts beat faster, and laughter lasts longer than the rides themselves.

Dheeran Choudhary, the chief operating officer, reassures that all rides have undergone rigorous safety inspections. “We have received various recognitions for our safety standards. Additionally, our signature Skywheel will be operational by March, which will be a key attraction of the Chennai park,” he shares.

The park is expected to create around 1,000 jobs and boasts the largest water park in Chennai. It also introduces Tanjora, India’s first B&M inverted coaster. Rides have been imported from countries including the United States, Germany, and Italy. Arun, with over two decades of industry experience, feels that curiosity drives them forward.

As the city welcomes this wonder-filled escape, anticipation is already building as swiftly as its tallest coaster, signalling a new era of unforgettable, splash-laden memories