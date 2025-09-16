A sudden downpour disrupts Chennai's Tuesday morning rush hour

CHENNAI: The early hours of Tuesday saw Chennai shrouded in rain as light to moderate showers, punctuated by thunder and lightning, swept across the city. The downpour, which began in the morning, coincided with peak traffic hours, leaving many commuters navigating waterlogged streets.

Meteorologists at the RMC expect the unsettled weather to persist, with isolated thunderstorms likely in the region until 1 PM. The rain was unevenly distributed, with Nungambakkam recording a substantial 42.8 mm of rainfall, while other areas like Menambakkam saw a lighter 10.9 mm.