A slower take on Italian dining

“The idea came from wanting to create the kind of dining experience we felt was missing in Chennai. We noticed that dining out had increasingly become about speed, convenience and moving on to the next thing. There is absolutely a place for that, but we felt there was room for something more intentional,” says Ishani Mehta, founder of Ameretti.

Her brother, Ishant Mehta, is also one of the chefs at Ameretti. The brother-sister duo runs the café together.

“For us, food is not just about what is on the plate. It is about conversation, anticipation, hospitality and being present. The reservation-led format allows us to create an environment where guests can settle in, take their time and experience the meal at a comfortable pace. We wanted dining to feel like an occasion again, even on an ordinary day,” Ishani tells us.

Beyond the signature dishes we tasted, Ameretti’s menu brings together a range of Italian vegetarian plates, from pastas such as Rigatoni con Salsa Romesco with roasted red pepper and charred almond sauce, and Risotto alla Milanese con Asparagi, with saffron-infused risotto and grilled asparagus, to pizzas including Margherita, Primavera and Truffle & Mushroom Bianca.

The dessert selection also includes Fig and Honey Panna Cotta and chocolate cake, among other offerings. We sampled some of the kitchen’s signature dishes, which offered a glimpse into the restaurant’s ingredient-led approach.