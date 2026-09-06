A slower take on Italian dining

CHENNAI: There are dinners designed to be finished quickly, and there are those that ask you to stay. At Ameretti, the idea is the latter. The new Italian vegetarian dining space located in Nungambakkam has chosen to build its experience around slowing down from the way reservations are taken to the pace at which food reaches the table.
“The idea came from wanting to create the kind of dining experience we felt was missing in Chennai. We noticed that dining out had increasingly become about speed, convenience and moving on to the next thing. There is absolutely a place for that, but we felt there was room for something more intentional,” says Ishani Mehta, founder of Ameretti.
Her brother, Ishant Mehta, is also one of the chefs at Ameretti. The brother-sister duo runs the café together.
“For us, food is not just about what is on the plate. It is about conversation, anticipation, hospitality and being present. The reservation-led format allows us to create an environment where guests can settle in, take their time and experience the meal at a comfortable pace. We wanted dining to feel like an occasion again, even on an ordinary day,” Ishani tells us.
Beyond the signature dishes we tasted, Ameretti’s menu brings together a range of Italian vegetarian plates, from pastas such as Rigatoni con Salsa Romesco with roasted red pepper and charred almond sauce, and Risotto alla Milanese con Asparagi, with saffron-infused risotto and grilled asparagus, to pizzas including Margherita, Primavera and Truffle & Mushroom Bianca.
The dessert selection also includes Fig and Honey Panna Cotta and chocolate cake, among other offerings. We sampled some of the kitchen’s signature dishes, which offered a glimpse into the restaurant’s ingredient-led approach.
After a long day, there is a particular anticipation that comes with finally sitting down for dinner. The first dish to arrive was the arancini. As the chef explained the preparation, the risotto rice is slow-cooked before saffron water is infused into it, along with chilli and mozzarella.
The mixture is then left to set before being crumbed and fried. It was served with marinara sauce, topped with olive oil and basil leaves.
But it was the marinara sauce that immediately demanded attention. Made with Senmarisa tomatoes sourced from Italy, it was simple yet intensely flavourful, with the kind of depth that made the first bite feel like a proper heads-up a green signal that this dinner was going to be a hit.
Rather than functioning merely as the usual starter, the arancini set the tone for what followed.
Next came the aglio e olio, which the chef described as one of their best. The spaghetti is made in-house, with long strands carrying a strong garlicky flavour, while crushed breadcrumbs sprinkled over the top added texture. It was creamy and full-bodied without losing the character of the pasta.
The meal ended with a tiramisu creamy layers balanced by coffee powder and, importantly, not overly sweet. It was a fitting finish to an unhurried dinner.
The decision to make Ameretti vegetarian was personal. “We wanted to create a restaurant where vegetarian food wasn't treated as an alternative but as the main narrative,” says the founder.
When asked why she chose Italian cuisine, Ishani shares, “Italian cuisine felt like a natural fit because it celebrates ingredients rather than complexity for the sake of it. Some of the most beautiful Italian dishes are built around vegetables, grains, herbs and simple techniques. The cuisine taught us that restraint can be powerful.”
For Chef Ishant Mehta, the connection between Italian cooking and Chennai comes through seasonality.
“Italian cooking is built around the idea of using the best ingredients available at a given moment, which makes it surprisingly compatible with Chennai. We work closely with local suppliers and seasonal produce whenever possible. Rather than trying to recreate Italy ingredient for ingredient, we focus on applying Italian techniques and philosophies to what is available around us,” says Chef Ishant.
The menu is not simply an exercise in replacing meat with vegetables. The kitchen works with slow roasting, fermentation, handmade pastas, careful stock-making and vegetable-focused preparations. “We hope people leave with the understanding that vegetarian Italian food is far more diverse than pasta, pizza and cheese,” says Ishani.
Ameretti began with conversations, experiments and small gatherings before becoming a restaurant. “Knowing exactly how many guests are arriving allows the kitchen to work in small batches, prepare around the day's produce and pay closer attention to each table,” says Ishani.
For Chef Ishant, the format offers creative freedom. “It allows us to focus on precision rather than volume. Creatively, it is liberating because we can build dishes around quality and craftsmanship rather than operational efficiency alone. It creates a closer relationship between the kitchen, the dining room and the guest,” he adds.
“We want guests to feel that every detail was considered with them in mind. If they leave feeling calmer, more connected and already looking forward to their next visit, then we have achieved what we set out to do,” concludes Ishani.