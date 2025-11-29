A seat at the table: Avadi Corporation welcomes its first nominated member

CHENNAI: As the Avadi Corporation council meeting convened on Friday, the usual formalities were punctuated by a sense of historic occasion. The focus was not on a veteran politician, but on a new face: Jayanthi S (45), a typist from Pattabiram, who rolled her wheelchair into the chamber as the Corporation’s first-ever nominated council member.

Her presence marked a tangible step forward for inclusive governance in Tamil Nadu. Just months after Chief Minister Stalin introduced bills to amend local body acts, aiming to empower Persons with Disabilities (PWD) with representation, Jayanthi became that promise in action.

The Corporation had prepared for her arrival. A ramp was arranged, ensuring her wheelchair had clear access — a simple yet powerful symbol of the systemic change underway. Before proceedings began, Avadi Mayor G Udhayakumar and Commissioner R Saranya welcomed her personally with a bouquet of flowers, acknowledging the significance of the moment.

For Jayanthi, the experience was new and emotional. “I just submitted the application for the post and did not expect anything. This is my first experience, and I have to think about what all I could do in this post,” she shared, her words reflecting the weight and potential of her new role.

Mayor Udhayakumar pointed out: “Chief Minister’s initiative has helped the community to have a representative and someone to be the voice of the community,” he stated, expressing hope that more individuals from marginalised communities would step forward across TN.

The moment was further validated when Minorities Welfare Minister SM Nasar met with Jayanthi to convey his wishes. In a single meeting, a typist from Mandaveli Street became a symbol of a more accessible political future, proving that a seat at the table is the first step toward ensuring every voice is heard.