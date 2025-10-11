A Moulin Rouge-inspired night of wonder

CHENNAI: Alliance Française of Madras presents the third edition of La Nuit Blanche, an all-night celebration of art and culture. The event will take place on October 11, from 1 pm to 3 am. Inspired by the iconic Parisian event, La Nuit Blanche first debuted in Chennai in 2023, marking AF Madras’ 70th anniversary.

“This year, La Nuit Blanche returns with even more vibrancy. Themed Moulin Rouge, the 2025 edition will feature a captivating audio-visual immersive exhibition alongside a rich lineup of dance, theatre, music, Carnatic performances, traditional Tamil Nadu art forms, and guest artists from Réunion Island,” says Dr Patricia Théry Hart, director of Alliance Française of Madras.

A few of the highlights include Soirée Cabaret, a theatre and music experience by Théâtre Arlequin (in French and English), a dance performance by contemporary dancer and choreographer Preethi Athreya, and the Short & Sweet Theatre Festival presented by Prakriti Foundation. There will also be an open mic, Maakadikaram: a theatre performance by Thedal Theatre Arts, as well as Villuppattu, band music, a fashion show, Tamil folk and music performances, and much more.