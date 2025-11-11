Chennai’s Saligramam residents try blue-liquid bottles to keep stray animals away

CHENNAI: Adopting an unconventional method to deter stray animals like dogs and cats from entering their compounds, residents of three apartment complexes in Saligramam have come up with a unique method of tying bottles with a blue liquid that allegedly repels strays.

According to a report in The Hindu, the residents of MGR Street in Kaveri Rangan Nagar, have secured the entire perimeter of their apartment buildings with transparent bottles filled with a blue liquid, which is likely to be laundry detergent.

While there is no scientific evidence to prove the efficacy of this measure, the residents believe that the approch has helped repel strays and has kept them away from soiling the premises. As the novel approach does not bother anyone and is confined only to the apartment's private space, the residents said they are able to experiment with it.