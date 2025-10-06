A confluence of ragas and mudras

CHENNAI: As the city’s evenings turn mellower with the October breeze, Chennai once again dons its cultural finery. The coming days will witness an enchanting confluence of rhythm and raga, as some of India’s most acclaimed classical dancers and Carnatic musicians take the stage. Celebrating 13 years of Aalaap, an art management company, Akhila Krishnamurthy has curated a series of events that will bring the city’s artistic spirit alive.

From a modest initiative, Aalaap has bloomed into a space where stories of art and artistes are effectively amplified. “We aim to unravel and highlight the human side of each art,” says Akhila. Speaking about Sthira, the founder believes it will unfold as an intimate and immersive experience. “As much as it is an experiment, the event is also an ode to how Aalaap has expanded its boundaries,” she adds.

From intricate footwork to evocative ragas, the series promises a celebration of tradition, artistry, and timeless devotion to the performing arts. Some of the prominent personalities performing at Sthira, a 13-day event, include Bharatanatyam exponent Rama Vaidyanathan, musician TM Krishna, Dr Anita Ratnam, Priyadarsini Govind, and Anil Srinivasan, among others.

Sthira is set to begin today and will run until October 18 across various venues in Chennai. For more details, visit Aalaap’s official website or Instagram page.

A tribute to Muthuswami Dikshitar

Chennai-based musician G Ravikiran believes that music is a lifelong pursuit. For Sthira, he is set to perform Sense of an Expanse: Turning Into the Music of Muthuswami Dikshitar on October 17. Notably, with the intention of giving form, shape, and a standalone identity to his passion, fascination, and admiration for the Maestro of Carnatic Music, Ravikiran launched Guruguhaamrta in 2009. It's a movement that encapsulates the distinct world of Dikshitar.

Speaking about the spotlight on Carnatic music on the global stage, Ravikiran tells DT Next, “Carnatic music is in a beautiful position right now, thanks to our diaspora for travelling far and wide. There is a certain commitment and passion to stay rooted. Even the upcoming generation is quite curious to delve deep into music.”

For Ravikiran, this event will be a tribute to Dikshitar, as this year marks the 250th anniversary of his birth.

When it comes to Chennai’s audience, the musician feels that the bar is always set high. “There is a lot of interest surrounding Carnatic music, but people lean more towards online platforms like YouTube to watch performances. I would encourage them to attend the events in person, as that would be a boost for the artistes as well. Let’s nurture the art form together,” he shares.

A duet exploring balance of duality and unity

Renowned Bharatanatyam exponents Renjith and Vijna will be performing Symballein on October 15. It is a duet that explores the delicate balance of duality and unity through the Bharatanatyam vocabulary.

The two dancers become co-creators of a shared canvas where individual voices converge into harmony and co-existence. The performance journeys into the paradox of opposites - stillness and motion, light and shadow, the individual and the collective embodying mirroring and contrasting movements. At times moving in unison, at others diverging into individual paths, they always return to a shared centre.

Sharing insights about how Bharatanatyam has evolved over the years, the duo notes, “Bharatanatyam has always been an evolving language. What’s beautiful is how every generation brings its own voice to it - while holding on to the essence of tradition. Today, dancers are exploring new ideas, collaborations, and themes that connect the form to contemporary life, yet the core grammar and spirit remain intact. We feel the future of Bharatanatyam lies in this balance — where innovation and introspection walk hand in hand.”





‘Chennai has great listeners’

Ankita Joshi, a disciple of the renowned vocalist Pandit Jasraj, is returning to Chennai for her performance on October 8. “Born and raised in Maharashtra, my exposure to music was through my uncle. I began training under him at the age of five. After a few years, I was completely fascinated by the vocal strength of Pandit Jasraj and wished to become his disciple,” she says.

When the classical vocalist visited Pune for a performance, Ankita met him and shared her desire. He agreed and went on to train her for 17 years. “I became a part of his family. Now, I am on a mission to take his legacy forward and perform across India and the world.”

The Hindustani classical singer’s upcoming performance, Mrignayani, is an amalgamation of different genres. “Chennai is one of the few cities that has great listeners. It is a wish for almost all artistes to perform here at least once.”

She adds, “Classical music is not stagnant; it is evolving immensely. Even people abroad, who may have little idea about its significance, enjoy the rhythms. There is always an audience for this genre, and we need to grow further without compromising on quality.”

