8 Air India, SpiceJet flights to and from Chennai cancelled without warning; hundreds stranded

CHENNAI: Passengers faced severe disruption at Chennai International Airport today after eight flights – four departures and four arrivals – were abruptly cancelled without prior notice or clear explanation.

The cancellations impacted five Air India flights and three SpiceJet flights. Airport and airline authorities have provided minimal information, attributing the mass cancellations only to "administrative reasons" without offering further details or immediate solutions.

The sudden grounding of these key domestic flights connecting Chennai to Delhi, Mumbai, Tuticorin, and Hyderabad has left hundreds of passengers stranded and facing significant hardship. Affected travelers were seen scrambling for information and alternative arrangements at the airport, expressing frustration over the lack of communication and support.

Airport officials confirmed the cancellations caused major disruption throughout the day but have yet to announce concrete plans for rerouting passengers or compensating them for the inconvenience.

Cancelled departures from Chennai:

* Air India to Mumbai (scheduled: 8:00 am)

* Air India to Delhi (scheduled: 9:45 am)

* SpiceJet to Tuticorin (scheduled: 10:10 am)

* Air India to Delhi (scheduled: 8:40 am)

Cancelled arrivals to Chennai:

* SpiceJet from Hyderabad (scheduled arrival: 1:40 am)

* Air India from Delhi (scheduled arrival: 9:05 am)

* SpiceJet from Tuticorin (scheduled arrival: 1:45 pm)

* Air India from Delhi (scheduled arrival: 7:10 pm)