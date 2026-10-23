70 new dengue cases in Chennai takes State tally to over 25K

The latest tally represents an increase of 3,826 cases from the 21,655 infections reported as of October first week, underscoring the growing caseload in the State during the rainy season.

Ten dengue-related deaths had been reported as of October 22, according to figures announced by Health and Family Welfare Minister K G Arunraj. Chennai, which witnessed a more than two-fold increase in dengue cases in September, remains a key area of concern. The city recorded 1,290 cases in September, compared with 605 in August.

The rise comes after the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu, increasing the risk of mosquito breeding wherever water accumulates. Health authorities have been intensifying fever surveillance, medical camps and mosquito-control operations to contain the spread.