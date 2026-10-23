70 new dengue cases in Chennai takes State tally to over 25K

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s dengue caseload has risen to 25,481 this year, with 332 fresh infections reported on Thursday, including 70 in Chennai, as continuing northeast monsoon rains raise concerns over the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.
The latest tally represents an increase of 3,826 cases from the 21,655 infections reported as of October first week, underscoring the growing caseload in the State during the rainy season.
Ten dengue-related deaths had been reported as of October 22, according to figures announced by Health and Family Welfare Minister K G Arunraj. Chennai, which witnessed a more than two-fold increase in dengue cases in September, remains a key area of concern. The city recorded 1,290 cases in September, compared with 605 in August.
The rise comes after the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu, increasing the risk of mosquito breeding wherever water accumulates. Health authorities have been intensifying fever surveillance, medical camps and mosquito-control operations to contain the spread.
As part of these efforts, Arunraj on Friday inspected a special monsoon medical camp at SS Puram in Otteri under the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone. He sought details from officials on fever cases and dengue infections in the locality and enquired about mosquito-control operations. The Minister also urged residents to remove discarded items that could collect rainwater, keep water-storage containers covered and clear potential mosquito-breeding sites.
The latest figures highlight the need for sustained preventive action as the monsoon progresses. Residents have been advised to eliminate stagnant water in and around their homes and cooperate with mosquito-control workers to prevent further transmission.