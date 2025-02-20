7 years on the run after stealing customer's 45 sovereign gold, Rs 8 lakh cash, Chennai jeweller in police net

CHENNAI: A jeweller, who went absconding with a woman's 45 sovereign jewellery and Rs 8 lakh cash seven years ago, was arrested by the city police on Tuesday.

The complainant, R Varalakshmi (57) of MM Palayam in Puzhal, was a regular customer of the jewellery store that the accused ran in Perambur.

In 2017, Varalakshmi approached the accused, B Saravanakumar (43) of Maha Jewellers, to polish her old jewellery weighing around 45 sovereigns. She also gave him Rs 8 lakh to make new jewellery. However, Saravanakumar kept delaying returning the woman's jewellery and did not give her new jewellery either.

One day, the jeweller shut business and went absconding, after which the woman filed a police complaint. The Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police registered a case and were on the lookout for the jeweller. Probe revealed that Saravanakumar suffered a loss in his business and escaped with the complainant's jewels and cash to compensate for it.

After learning about his whereabouts recently, police secured Saravanakumar. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.