7 flights unable to land in Chennai due to heavy rain and winds; circle in sky

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department had said that rains will intensify in various districts of Tamil Nadu for the first 4 days from today (Wednesday) due to low pressure areas prevailing in the southeast Bay of Bengal.

According to a Thanthi TV report, heavy rains lashed various parts of Chennai including Central, Egmore, Purasaiwakkam, Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, Marina Beach, Saidapet, Little mount, Ekkatuthangal, Ashok Pillar, Guindy, Royapettah, Mylapore, Triplicane, Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, Taramani, Velachery, Thuraipakkam, Palavakkam, Perungalathur, Vandalur, Kilambakkam, Alandur, etc.

In this situation, flight services at Chennai airport were affected due to heavy rains and winds.

7 flights from Doha, Malaysia, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, and Delhi were unable to land and circled in the sky.

After a short struggle, they landed one after the other.

Also, flights from Dubai, Singapore, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Durgapur, Delhi, Coimbatore, Siliguri, and Pune were delayed.

The Delhi flight was diverted to Bengaluru as it was unable to land in Chennai.