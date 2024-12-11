Heavy rains disrupt flight services at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Following the heavy rains in the city, flight services were affected in the Chennai Airport on Wednesday.

It is reported that a flight from Delhi to Chennai was unable to land in Chennai and returned to Bangalore, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

IndiGo Airlines with 152 passengers which was about to arrive at Chennai domestic Airport at 10 am couldn't land at the airport due to bad weather conditions.

Chennai-Delhi, Mangalore-Chennai flights for today have been delayed, reports added.

Following this, the pilot of the IndiGo flight contacted the Chennai airport control room and informed the situation and air officials instructed the pilot to return the flight to Bangalore.

It has been reported that the IndiGo Airlines flight, which was supposed to depart from Chennai to Delhi at 10:45 am, will depart after 1 pm today.

Due to this, 148 passengers who were supposed to go to Delhi from Chennai on this flight were stranded at the Chennai domestic airport.