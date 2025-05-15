Begin typing your search...
60 sovereign gold jewellery stolen from retired employee’s residence in Chennai
A case has been registered and the police are conducting an investigation into the incident
CHENNAI: Sixty sovereign of gold jewellery has been stolen from the residence of a retired employee in Chennai.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the theft was reported in Kottivakkam.
Further details awaited.
