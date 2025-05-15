Begin typing your search...

    60 sovereign gold jewellery stolen from retired employee’s residence in Chennai

    A case has been registered and the police are conducting an investigation into the incident

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 May 2025 9:50 AM IST
    60 sovereign gold jewellery stolen from retired employee’s residence in Chennai
    X

    Representative gold image

    CHENNAI: Sixty sovereign of gold jewellery has been stolen from the residence of a retired employee in Chennai.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the theft was reported in Kottivakkam.

    A case has been registered and the police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

    Further details awaited.

    gold theftTheft caseChennai crimes
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X