6 Odisha bonded workers rescued in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Six bonded labourers from Odisha were rescued from a brick kiln during a surprise inspection carried out by the One Stop Crisis team on the outskirts of Chennai. The team also confiscated used syringes and medicines from the facility, raising concerns that the owner had engaged quacks to treat labourers whenever they fell ill.

Acting on a tip-off, the team headed by secretary of the Tiruvallur District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Nandhini Devi made a surprise check on the premises of Sai Bricks Industries in Ayalur village in Tiruvallur. The team found six individuals, all from Balangir district in Odisha, at the site. They have been identified as Bharat Nag, 58, his wife Sairendri Nag, 45, Shiba Malik, 230, his wife Dipanjali Malik, 25, and Hadu Bariha, 60, and his wife Janhi Bariha, 47.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the brick kiln owner S Thulasi brought 80 labourers from Balangir after paying Rs 35,000 advance to each in January and asked them to work for six months. "They were forced to work for 12 to 13 hours a day and paid Rs 500 per week per family. There was no proper drinking water and basic amenities at the site and they were living in thatched huts without electricity connection,” said Nandhini Devi, citing the statement of the rescued workers.

Many workers insisted Thulasi to allow them to return to their village. However, he demanded Rs 20,000 each to be relieved.

"76 workers managed to pay and left the kiln a week ago. But seven, including a three-year-old child, were held back as they were unable to shell out the amount till Monday evening," added the official.

The kiln owner neither paid the promised wages nor made adjustments against the advance. The labourers managed to make digital payments of Rs 20,000 to the owner on Monday evening in the hopes of being allowed to return to their village. "We reached the kiln when the workers were packing. They said they were held against their wish," she added.

She further stated that medicines and used syringes were found in boxes at the facility. "We have lodged a complaint with the police, asking for a detailed inquiry into the case," she added. The district administration issued released certificates to the freed bonded labourers and assisted them to return to their native village.