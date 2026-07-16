6 Chennai Corporation officials suspended over bribery charges, tender irregularities

The action follows complaints of accepting bribes, collecting money on the false promise of providing jobs, misuse of public funds and irregularities in tender and financial transactions within the civic body.

The Corporation said disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the suspended officials, while criminal action has been recommended against four of them.

One of the suspended officials is Dr Devikala, Zonal Health Officer for Manali and Madhavaram, who was suspended on July 9 for allegedly submitting fake bills to procure medical equipment worth Rs 9 lakh. Authorities alleged that forged invoices were used in the purchase process and the matter is under investigation.