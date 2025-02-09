5 held for selling Puducherry liquor bottles in Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: The city police arrested five people who were illegally storing liquor bottles bought from Puducherry and selling them in Kodungaiyur.

The police seized 746 liquor bottles and 5 mobile phones from the accused.

Police identified the arrested persons as C Sakthivel (34) of Kodungaiyur, P Gunasekahran and Dhanagopal of Ennore, Rajesh from Royapuram, and Shyam Sundar of Vyasarpadi.

Based on a tipoff received by Anna Nagar prohibition enforcement wing police, a team led by an inspector conducted a raid at a house on Kambar Street in Kodungaiyur on Saturday. During the searches, the police team allegedly found that Puducherry liquor bottles were being stored and sold illegally from the premises.

The police initially arrested Sakthivel, who was illegally hoarding the liquor bottles in the house. During interrogation, he provided information about the others involved in the racket, leading to their arrest.

Further, based on their statements, a godown in Puzhal and Puthagaram was inspected, leading to the seizure of 746 liquor bottles (626 bottles of 750 ml liquor and 120 beer bottles) and 5 mobile phones.

Investigations revealed that the accused were smuggling liquor bottles from Puducherry into Chennai for sale. The five arrested persons were later remanded in judicial custody