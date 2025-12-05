49th Chennai book fair to be held from January 7-19

CHENNAI: The 49th Chennai book fair conducted by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) will be held from January 7 to 19, said the organisers. “Around 1000 stalls are planned this year.

The fair will be conducted in January during the Pongal festival, as we expect more footfall during the holidays. The rest of the information regarding the fair will be informed later,” said a committee member of BAPASI.

Last year, the book fair was held for 17 days from December 27 to January 12. According to the organisers, around 20 lakh people had visited and around Rs 20 crore worth books were sold at the fair last time.