46-year-old man arrested for harassing woman and daughter in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man arrested for allegedly verbal abusing and sexually harassing a 52-year-old woman and her daughter in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

The accused, identified as Sathish alias Sathishkumar, a resident of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Chennai, allegedly harassed the victims near their residence on the morning of April 2.

According to the complaint filed by the survivor at the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Police Station, Sathish approached the mother and daughter while they were conversing outside their home. He reportedly used obscene language, physically tugged at the woman’s saree, and fled the scene after committing the act.

Acting swiftly, police officials registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act. A special investigative team led by the K-9 Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Inspector conducted a probe and apprehended Sathish.

Investigations revealed that the accused has a history of criminal offenses, including two prior cases registered under the TNPHW Act at the same police station, along with four other criminal charges.

Following interrogation, Sathish was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody as per court orders.