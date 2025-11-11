4,379 bogus voters found in Kolathur constituency, says Nirmala Sitharaman

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that 4,379 bogus voters were identified in the Kolathur constituency, asserting that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was aimed at removing such fake entries.

Criticising the DMK government for opposing the exercise, she said Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin “does not even know what SIR means.” “Hasn’t SIR been conducted before? It was done 10 times before 2000 and three times after that. Why is the DMK protesting as if the BJP has brought in some ghost?” she asked.

Responding to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s claim that the voter list revision was a conspiracy, Sitharaman said the DMK was misleading people by staging protests against a legitimate verification process, according to a Maalaimalar report. She also added that not a single case registered by the Income Tax department so far had been proven false.