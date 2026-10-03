4-year-old Chennai boy touches roadside EB box while playing; hospitalised

CHENNAI: A four-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after he came into contact with a roadside electrical box while playing in Arumbakkam, Chennai, on Saturday (October 3).
The incident has caused concern among residents over the safety and maintenance of electrical boxes on roadsides.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the boy was playing on a street in the area when he inadvertently touched an electrical box that was reportedly in an unsafe condition.
He immediately suffered a powerful electric shock and sustained serious injuries.
The electric shock caused severe burns and extensive damage to both the boy's hands. Hearing his screams, nearby residents and his parents rushed to the spot and rescued him.
The boy, who was reportedly in severe pain following the accident, was taken to the Egmore Government Children's Hospital for emergency treatment.
Doctors admitted the boy to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he is currently receiving intensive treatment for the burns and injuries sustained in the incident.
Following the incident, local police and Electricity Board officials registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.
The incident has left residents shocked and raised concerns over the condition and maintenance of roadside electrical boxes in residential areas.